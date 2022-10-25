Turkish police arrests several Kurdish journalists

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish police arrested several journalists from the Kurdish Jin News Agency and the Mesopotamian News Agency on Tuesday.

Turkish prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for at least 15 people. So far 11 journalists were arrested on Tuesday in several cities.

The search for four other wanted people continues.

The Turkish prosecution claimed the journalists made propaganda for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“This is an attempt to silence the opposition press and society through new so called ‘disinformation’ law came into force,” the official twitter account of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Europe said.

“There are more than 70 journalists are under arrest in Turkey,” it said.

Turkey’s parliament on Oct 13 passed a new “censorship law” that will restrict media freedom, ARTICLE 19 and Human Rights Watch said in a report.