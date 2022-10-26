Six Yezidi’s rescued from ISIS: KRG’s Yezidi Rescue Office

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Tuesday, the office of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) dedicated to the rescue of the Yezidi (Ezidi) minority group captured by ISIS, announced that six Yezidi’s were rescued from ISIS.

The Yezidi survivors were between 15 to 24 years old. The oldest was 1998, while the youngest was born in 2007. Among the survivors were both men and women.

Kurdistan Region's Yezidi Rescue Office, which was previously established by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, has rescued a large number of Yezidis from ISIS.

On Aug. 3, 2014, ISIS launched its genocide against the Yezidis, killing men, enslaving women, and displacing thousands to the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier this month, President Nechirvan Barzani spoke with the renowned Yezidi activist Nadia Murad about the thousands of Yezidi girls who remain missing.

Yezidi activists and organizations have repeatedly called on regional governments and the international community to find the missing Yezidi girls.