Iraq’s premier-designate asks for parliamentary session to give confidence to new cabinet

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Prime Minister-Designate Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani on Tuesday asked the parliament speaker to call for a confidence vote on Thursday for his new cabinet, according to an official statement.

The call for a confidence vote session came after the parliament failed to convene twice this week for the same purpose.

Al-Sudani submitted his government agenda along with the official letter, adding he would “later” submit names of the nominees for his cabinet ministries, per the official document signed by the premier-designate.

Assigned by President Latif Rasheed on October 13 to form the next Iraqi government over a year after the country’s parliamentary elections, Al-Sudani is constitutionally expected to form his government within a month.

Backed by Administering the State Coalition, a group of the Kurdish, Sunni, and Shiite parties, the new cabinet is expected to receive the necessary votes, as the main rivals of the pro-Iran groups, the Sadrists, are out of the legislative house.

Through a specialized committee, Al-Sudani has recently said, he had reviewed the career background of the nominees for his next cabinet.

Served as a governor, Al-Sudani has also headed numerous ministries during his political career.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday said that the next Iraqi government should be formed in accordance with the principles of “balance, consensus, and partnership”.