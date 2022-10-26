PM Barzani hopes Erbil, Baghdad to draft hydrocarbon law in new government   

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday said he hopes both the Iraqi and Kurdish governments enact an oil and gas law after the next federal government will be formed.

Barzani’s remarks came during the inauguration ceremony of Lanaz Refinery in the west of Erbil province, which was attended by Kurdish senior officials as well as members of the diplomatic community.

Despite the abundance of natural resources, the Iraqi people have been deprived of basic services, Barzani said, blaming “bad governance” and “violating the constitution”, which is still ongoing.

Instead of impartial implementation of the 2005 constitution, some “entities and individuals” in Iraq have interpreted the legal document in their favor.

“I hope, following the inauguration of the next Iraqi government, both Erbil and Baghdad will be able to draft an oil and gas law,” Barzani said, adding it would be in the interest of both Iraqi and Kurdish peoples.

Congratulating the staff of Lanaz Refinery, the premier hailed that the oil-refining installation has been established with state-of-the-art technology and is friendly to the environment.

With the 79,000-bpd crude oil refining capacity, the energy establishment provides job opportunities for nearly 10,000 people on daily basis, both directly and indirectly, according to the company.

Barzani stressed his government’s keenness to support job creation opportunities both in the public and private sectors.

Initially built in 2008, the refinery has gone through numerous development stages to enhance production. The refinery has partnered with UOP and Honeywell to use the American companies' technology to produce cleaner-burning fuels.

The company also produces 5,000 tons of asphalt, which is exported to neighboring and Middle Eastern countries.