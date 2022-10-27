Iraqi lawmakers to give confidence to a new cabinet

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi members of parliament are set to convene on Thursday to approve the Prime Minister-Designate Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani’s cabinet after the would-be premier asked the legislators to hold a session for that purpose.

Speaker Mohamed Al-Halboosi agreed to hold a parliamentary session to vote on Al-Sudani’s cabinet on Thursday afternoon, according to a document seen by Kurdistan 24.

Al-Sudani on Tuesday sent a letter to the parliament, asking for a session to give confidence to his cabinet and its ministers.

The security measures have been tightened around Baghdad’s highly-fortified Green Zone since Thursday morning in preparations for the meeting, according to Kurdistan 24 correspondent on the ground.

Al-Sudani’s cabinet consists of 22 ministries, to which the political parties have nominated their candidates.

Assigned by President Latif Rasheed on October 13 to form the next Iraqi government over a year after the country’s parliamentary elections, Al-Sudani is constitutionally expected to form his government within a month.

Backed by Administering the State Coalition, a group of the Kurdish, Sunni, and Shiite parties, the new cabinet is expected to receive the necessary votes, as the main rivals of the pro-Iran groups, the Sadrists, are out of the legislative house.

Through a specialized committee, Al-Sudani has recently said, he had reviewed the career background of the nominees for his next cabinet.

Served as a governor, Al-Sudani has also headed numerous ministries during his political career.