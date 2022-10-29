Prime Minister Masrour Barzani thanks outgoing Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday spoke with the outgoing Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi to thank him for his services.

Tonight, I spoke to my friend, outgoing Iraqi PM @MAKadhimi to thank him for his leadership and service to the country.



Against the odds, and at times at the risk of his own personal safety, he stayed the course.



I wish him all the best -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 28, 2022

Iraqi lawmakers elected Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani on Thursday as the country’s seventh PM following over a year of political stalemate.

"We fulfilled our responsibility, and performed our national duty," Kadhimi said in a tweet on Thursday. "Today, I pass the task to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, wishing him and his cabinet all the success."

In November, Kadhimi survived a drone attack on his home in Baghdad.





