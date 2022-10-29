Politics

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani thanks outgoing Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi

"Against the odds, and at times at the risk of his own personal safety, he stayed the course."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday spoke with the outgoing Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday spoke with the outgoing Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi to thank him for his services.

"Tonight, I spoke to my friend, outgoing Iraqi PM @MAKadhimi
to thank him for his leadership and service to the country," PM Masrour Barzani tweeted.

"Against the odds, and at times at the risk of his own personal safety, he stayed the course. I wish him all the best."

Iraqi lawmakers elected Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani on Thursday as the country’s seventh PM following over a year of political stalemate. 

"We fulfilled our responsibility, and performed our national duty," Kadhimi said in a tweet on Thursday. "Today, I pass the task to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, wishing him and his cabinet all the success."

In November, Kadhimi survived a drone attack on his home in Baghdad.


