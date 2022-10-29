President Nechirvan Barzani congratulates new Iraqi PM Sudani by phone

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday spoke with the new Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to congratulate him on the formation of his newly formed cabinet.

"During the phone conversation, the President wished the Prime Minister success in his duties and reaffirmed his full support for his cabinet. The President expressed the Kurdistan Region’s readiness for all coordination and cooperation with the new government," the Kurdistan Region Presidency said in a readout.

"For his part, Prime Minister Al-Sudani thanked the President for his phone call and support, and hoped that his government be able to improve the situation in the country in all areas in coordination and cooperation with the Kurdistan Region. The Prime Minister also hoped that the Iraqi factions and parties work together to maintain peace and stability in the country."

Moreover, both sides stressed the importance of joint cooperation between the Iraqi Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to resolve the issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the constitution and within the framework of the federal system.

"They agreed that the solution of the country’s problems, especially the outstanding issues of Erbil-Baghdad and other issues in Iraq, play a fundamental role in the peace and stability of the country, and therefore everyone should work together in a spirit of national responsibility and taking into account the highest interests of the country," the readout said.

Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani was elected by the Iraqi parliament on Thursday.