PM Barzani expresses sadness over Seoul Halloween stampede causalities
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday expressed sadness over the death of at least 120 people in the South Korean capital Seoul during a Halloween celebration.
“I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of so many people in what was supposed to be a moment of shared celebration in Seoul,” Barzani said in a tweet, saying his thoughts are with the Korean people.
I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of so many people in what was supposed to be a moment of shared celebration in Seoul.— Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 29, 2022
My thoughts are with the Korean people in this difficult time -mb.
However, the authorities have not yet commented on the cause of the incident, local media reported that the victims died due to cardiac arrest and breathing difficulties as a result of a stampede in a narrow alley at around 10:00 PM local time.
foreigners were also among those who were rushed to nearby hospitals, according to media reports.
Footages showed dead party-goers lying on the streets as emergency healthcare workers, firefighters, and police officers were at the scene.
South Korean President Yon Suk-yeol held an emergency meeting with senior officials with regard to the incident, Reuters reported.