PM Barzani expresses sadness over Seoul Halloween stampede causalities

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday expressed sadness over the death of at least 120 people in the South Korean capital Seoul during a Halloween celebration.

“I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of so many people in what was supposed to be a moment of shared celebration in Seoul,” Barzani said in a tweet, saying his thoughts are with the Korean people.

I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of so many people in what was supposed to be a moment of shared celebration in Seoul.



My thoughts are with the Korean people in this difficult time -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 29, 2022

However, the authorities have not yet commented on the cause of the incident, local media reported that the victims died due to cardiac arrest and breathing difficulties as a result of a stampede in a narrow alley at around 10:00 PM local time.

foreigners were also among those who were rushed to nearby hospitals, according to media reports.

Footages showed dead party-goers lying on the streets as emergency healthcare workers, firefighters, and police officers were at the scene.

South Korean President Yon Suk-yeol held an emergency meeting with senior officials with regard to the incident, Reuters reported.