Ten Kurds to run in Danish parliamentary elections

Coming from various backgrounds, some of the candidates are incumbents that seek re-election
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least ten Kurd-Danish candidates are set to run for parliamentary seats in the Scandinavian country’s upcoming elections.

Eighteen political parties will participate in the election that is due to be held on Tuesday, Copenhagen-based Kurdistan24 correspondent Awara Hawrami said.

Coming from various backgrounds, some of the candidates are incumbents that seek re-election, Hawrami added.

Due to the significant Kurdish population in the Nordic country, estimated to be between 25,000 to 30,000 people, the candidates have a better chance to secure seats.

According to early results of some of the regions in which advance voting had taken place, the leftist parties are at the forefront, expected to dominate another legislative term.

The Danish parliament consists of 179 seats. After one of the left-wing political parties resigned from the government, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for an early election.

