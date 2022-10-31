Culture

Kurdistan24 marks its seventh anniversary

Through its radio, the media organization also broadcasts local and international developments to a Kurdish audience.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The headquarter of Kurdistan24 in Erbil. (Photo: Drone footage/Kurdistan 24)
The headquarter of Kurdistan24 in Erbil. (Photo: Drone footage/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan kurdidstan24 Anniversary media

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan24 is celebrating its seventh anniversary on Monday.

Established in 2015, the Erbil-based news channel has been covering the major Kurdish and Iraqi events impartially, in Kurdish (Kurmanji and Sorani), Arabic, English, Persian and Turkish through its website and social media as well as television.

“Our main aim is to cover news impartially and professionally to our audience. We might not get all the facts; what is important is that what we say should be truthful”, Ahmed Zawiti, General Manager of Kurdistan 24, said on the occasion.

He also added that, “we will do our best to improve our works in Kurdistan24’s eighth anniversary, so as to serve our viewers better”.

Through its radio, the media organization also broadcasts local and international developments to a Kurdish audience.

Numerous international media organizations have relied on Kurdistan 24 reporting.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive