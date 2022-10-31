Kurdistan24 marks its seventh anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan24 is celebrating its seventh anniversary on Monday.

Established in 2015, the Erbil-based news channel has been covering the major Kurdish and Iraqi events impartially, in Kurdish (Kurmanji and Sorani), Arabic, English, Persian and Turkish through its website and social media as well as television.

“Our main aim is to cover news impartially and professionally to our audience. We might not get all the facts; what is important is that what we say should be truthful”, Ahmed Zawiti, General Manager of Kurdistan 24, said on the occasion.

He also added that, “we will do our best to improve our works in Kurdistan24’s eighth anniversary, so as to serve our viewers better”.

Through its radio, the media organization also broadcasts local and international developments to a Kurdish audience.

Numerous international media organizations have relied on Kurdistan 24 reporting.