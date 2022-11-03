First KDP’s congress was held 76 years ago in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) held its first congress secretly in Baghdad, on August 16, 1946. The Congress was attended by 70 members, where Mullah Mustafa Barzani was chosen as the leader of the KDP by the majority of its members.

The congress took place in Saeed Fahim’s house in Adamiyah neighborhood.

Shwan Mohammad Taha, head of the KDP’s fifth Branch in Baghdad, underlined the importance of Baghdad for Barzani to Kurdistan 24, saying, “the first KDP congress was held in Baghdad due to the governance system of those days, which there was more space for Iraqi political parties, and KDP is one of the leading parties of those days that played a pivotal role in the country”.

“KDP has always adhered to national principles, that’s why its headquarters are being attacked and burnt by other political groups”, Jawad Malik, editor-in-chief of Taakhi said.

Since its foundation in 1946 in Mahabad, KDP held 13 congresses, three of them were held in Baghdad, which make KDP and its former leader Mustafa Barzani to have a significant role in The Middle East, specifically Iraq.

The KDPs’ headquarters in Baghdad have been burnt down several times in recent years. As a result, the KDP closed its office after an attack in March.

Read More: KDP office attacked again in Baghdad

KDP won 45 out of 111 seats in the last election of Kurdistan Region Parliament, which makes it the leading political party in Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Moreover, the party also won the majority of Kurdish seats in the Iraqi parliament, winning a total of 31 seats.

Today at its 14th congress, the KDP reelected Masoud Barzani as the KDP's president.

Read More: KDP reelects Masoud Barzani as KDP president

Moreover, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani were appointed as vice-presidents of the KDP.