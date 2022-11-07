Security

Turkish drone strike killed one SDF fighter: SDF Press

"The car that our fighter Mitan Shorash and his two friends were driving was targeted by a Turkish UAV."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Turkish drone strike on Sunday killed one SDF fighter (Photo: SDF Press)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The press centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday confirmed that on Sunday that SDF fighter Mitan Shorash and his two friends were killed in a Turkish drone strike.

"The car that our fighter Mitan Shorash and his two friends were driving was targeted by a Turkish UAV, which resulted in the martyrdom of our comrade Mitan and his two civilian friends were injured," the SDF said.

This marks the 88th Turkish drone strike this year according to data of the Rojava Information Centre (RIC).

