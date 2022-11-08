Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Hospital renovated in Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with US Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and Kurdish officials inaugurated phase 2 of the renovation and expansion of the Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Sulaimani (Slemani).

The WHO said the hospital will serve over 1.2M displaced people, refugees and host communities.

The inauguration was attended by Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubaker, US Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. and WHO Representative in Iraq Dr. Ahmed Zouiten.

This much-needed project is a step toward @WHO’s new vision of strengthening the health system in @Kurdistan and in #Iraq to ensure the best possible health outcomes for everyone everywhere. We won’t be able to achieve this without our donors, partners and national counterparts. https://t.co/ExkPVsiQWh — Dr Ahmed ZOUITEN (@DrAhmedZouiten) November 8, 2022

CG Hicks inaugurated the renovated Burn & Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Sulaymaniya. W/ support from @StateDept & KRG, the hospital can provide essential health services to the whole community. KRG's Continued investment will improve the capacity of national health systems. pic.twitter.com/V0wVwthiVT — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USCGERBIL) November 8, 2022

Moreover, the US Consulate General in Erbil tweeted that "the hospital can provide essential health services to the whole community."

"KRG's (Kurdistan Regional Government) Continued investment will improve the capacity of national health systems."