Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Hospital renovated in Sulaimani

"This much-needed project is a step toward WHO’s new vision of strengthening the health system in Kurdistan and in Iraq."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The second phase of the renovation and expansion of the Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Sulaimani was recently completed (Photo: WHO Iraq)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with US Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and Kurdish officials inaugurated phase 2 of the renovation and expansion of the Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Sulaimani (Slemani).

The WHO said the hospital will serve over 1.2M displaced people, refugees and host communities.

The inauguration was attended by Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubaker, US Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. and WHO Representative in Iraq Dr. Ahmed Zouiten.

"This much-needed project is a step toward WHO’s new vision of strengthening the health system in Kurdistan and in Iraq to ensure the best possible health outcomes for everyone everywhere," WHO Representative in Iraq Zouiten tweeted. "We won’t be able to achieve this without our donors, partners and national counterparts."

Moreover, the US Consulate General in Erbil tweeted that "the hospital can provide essential health services to the whole community."

"KRG's (Kurdistan Regional Government) Continued investment will improve the capacity of national health systems."

