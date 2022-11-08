Iran summons Norway’s ambassador over “interventionist” remarks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sigvald Tomin Hauge, Norway’s envoy to Iran, has been summoned by Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday over the comments made by the speaker of Norway’s parliament, state media announced.

Masud Gharahkhani, is an Iranian-born speaker of Norway’s parliament, who expressed solidarity with Mahsa (Jina) Amini’s protests in Iran on Friday.

“You’ve been in power for 44 years, enough is enough,” Gharakhani said in an interview with Iran International.

His remarks been called “interventionist and unacceptable” by Iranian government.

In September Iran had also summoned Norway’s ambassador over Gharakhani’s supportive comments for Iran’s protests.

HRANA announced on Sunday that at least 304 people were killed in Iran’s protests.

Hengaw also announced the number of Kurds that killed in Iran’s demonstrations.