Iran supports Iraq's counter-terrorism forces: Iranian commander

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Mohammad Bagheri, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military commander, held a phone call on Tuesday with Thabet Muhammad Al-Abasi, Iraq’s minister of defense, to discuss security issues.

During a telephonic conversation, the Iranian commander demonstrates his support for Iraqi counter-terrorism forces, and stressed that both countries must share military information with each other.

“Iranian security forces have a great experience in combating terrorists, they can share their experience with Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces,” Bagheri said in a telephonic conversation.

On the other hand, Iraqi minister of defense reaffirmed that Iraqi forces welcome every support from the military forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Since the withdrawal of the US troops from Iraq in 2010, Iran provided many military aid to Iraqi Armed Forces as well as backing Shia militias, especially the People's Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Iran-affiliated forces have also been regularly accused of attacking US embassy in Baghdad and US-led coalition troops in Iraq.