Security

Iran supports Iraq's counter-terrorism forces: Iranian commander

Iraqi minister of defense reaffirmed that Iraqi forces welcome every support from the military forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Thabet Muhammad Al-Abasi (left) and Mohammad Bagheri (right)
Thabet Muhammad Al-Abasi (left) and Mohammad Bagheri (right)
Iraq Iran Iraq Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Iraqi Armed Forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Mohammad Bagheri, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military commander, held a phone call on Tuesday with Thabet Muhammad Al-Abasi, Iraq’s minister of defense, to discuss security issues.

During a telephonic conversation, the Iranian commander demonstrates his support for Iraqi counter-terrorism forces, and stressed that both countries must share military information with each other.

“Iranian security forces have a great experience in combating terrorists, they can share their experience with Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces,” Bagheri said in a telephonic conversation.

On the other hand, Iraqi minister of defense reaffirmed that Iraqi forces welcome every support from the military forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Since the withdrawal of the US troops from Iraq in 2010, Iran provided many military aid to Iraqi Armed Forces as well as backing Shia militias, especially the People's Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Read More: US ‘condemns’ Iranian threats, military action against Kurdistan Region

Iran-affiliated forces have also been regularly accused of attacking US embassy in Baghdad and US-led coalition troops in Iraq.

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive