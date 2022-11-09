Dana Gas reports increase in its profit in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dana Gas, natural gas Company in the Middle East, announced increase in its normalized net profit to 589 million on November 9.

According to the announcement 11% of its production capacity is in Kurdistan Regional Government. “The gains in Dana Gas’s profitability in the first nine months of the year were driven by higher realized prices, prudent cost control and strong operational performance in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI),” the announcement added.

Dana Gas is the Middle East’s first and largest regional private sector natural gas Company which founded in 2005. Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum made an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in 2007, and established The Kurdistan Gas Project.