Body of Kurdish student returned home from Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The body of Kurdish student Bashar Fayeq (21) was returned home on Wednesday with support of the Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani, after he was killed in an attempted robbery in Iran.

Fayeq was studying medicine at Jondishapur University of Medical Sciences in the city of Ahvaz, southwest of Iran. He was originally from Bardarash district in the Duhok province. He succumbed to his injuries he sustained in an attempted robbery on Nov. 4.

Fayeq's body returned to Kurdistan Region with the support of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Moreover, PM Masrour Barzani sent his deepest condolences to his family and offered his support.

The body of the student was received by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, Dr. Karzan Karim, an adviser for education and higher education Affairs at the KRG Council of Ministers, and the General Manager of the Diwan of Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Yassin Salih.