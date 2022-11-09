Kurdish officials discuss KRG’s strategy to resolve Erbil-Baghdad disputes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday held its weekly meeting led by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and discussed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s strategy to resolve issues with Baghdad

In the first part of the meeting, the council discussed a previous decision on the KRG’s roadmap towards resolving pending issues between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as starting a new relationship between the two based in accordance with the Iraqi constitution.

The council formed a committee to start negotiations with Baghdad to find a solution to these issues.

The issues include the implementation of Article 140 concerning the lands disputed between Erbil and Baghdad, oil and gas, the Kurdistan Region’s participation in federal institutions, the Peshmerga’s constitutional rights, in addition to other matters.

Earlier PM Masrour Barzani planned to send a KRG delegation to Baghdad to discuss disputes between Erbil and Baghdad and a new budget.