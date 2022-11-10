Politics

KRG’s minister of foreign relations congratulates US marines

He extends his felicitations to the US marines in a Tweet
author_image Kurdistan 24
Photo: Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. (left) and Safeen Dizayee. From Dizayee's tweet
Kurdistan Safeen Dizayee US Consulate General Erbil Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr Krg

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Safeen Dizayee, Minister of Foreign Relations of Kurdistan Region, attended 247th anniversary of the Marine Corps.

He extends his felicitations to the US marines in a Tweet, writing, “On behalf of the KRG, congratulated the U.S. Marines for their valour and sacrifices in serving their nation with pride.”

 

