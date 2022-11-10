KRG’s minister of foreign relations congratulates US marines
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Safeen Dizayee, Minister of Foreign Relations of Kurdistan Region, attended 247th anniversary of the Marine Corps.
He extends his felicitations to the US marines in a Tweet, writing, “On behalf of the KRG, congratulated the U.S. Marines for their valour and sacrifices in serving their nation with pride.”
Attended a reception at @USCGERBIL to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the Marine Corps. On behalf of the KRG, congratulated the U.S. Marines for their valour and sacrifices in serving their nation with pride. pic.twitter.com/29dE1LI6YQ— Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) November 9, 2022