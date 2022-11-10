KRG Foreign Relations head congratulates US Marines

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, attended 247th anniversary of the Marine Corps on Wednesday and congratulates the US Marines for their valour.

“On behalf of the KRG, congratulated the U.S. Marines for their valour and sacrifices in serving their nation with pride,” he tweeted on Nov. 9.

The official Twitter account of the United States Marine Corps said that on Nov. 10, 2022, US Marines around the globe "will celebrate 247 years of success on the battlefield and a legacy defined by honor, courage and commitment."

US Marines have played an important role in the fight against ISIS, assisting Kurdish forces in both Syria and in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Moreover, 3,600 US Marines also supported the US-led Operation Provide Comfort from 7 April to 15 July 1991, which saved hundreds of thousands of Kurds from “wholesale massacres” by the Saddam Hussein regime in 1991 and

Furthermore, the Operation led to the creation of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The US also recently showed their committment in support the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

On Sept 21, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States on continuing assistance to the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.