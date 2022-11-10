Suspected ISIS attack kills two in Syria's Hasakah province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Suspected ISIS cells on Wednesday attacked two military vehicles of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Hasakah's countryside, killing one, and injuring three fighters, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

According to details published by SOHR, an IED (improvised explosive device) explosion targeted an SDF military vehicle in the vicinity of Jabal Abd Al-Aziz (Mountain) western of Al-Hasakah.

After SDF forces rushed in to help forces injured in the attack, suspected ISIS fighters attacked the "SDF vehicle with machineguns, killing one and injuring three others."

"Ambulance vehicles rushed to the site."

Although ISIS lost all the territory that once made up its self-styled caliphate in March 2019, ISIS sleeper cells are still active in northeast Syria.

According to a recent monthly report of the Rojava Information Centre (RIC) ISIS sleeper cell activity fell a little in October (as did that of the SDF’s counter-ISIS raids), after two months of relatively frequent events in August and September.

Nevertheless, the report noted that the threat from ISIS militants remains worryingly large, particularly in Deir ez-Zor.

"22 attacks from ISIS sleeper cells were recorded throughout October. An additional 5 attacks were claimed by ISIS, through their Amaq news channel, which RIC was unable to independently verify," the report said.

"Those 22 attacks saw 5 military personnel and 8 civilians killed, and 6 military personnel injured."