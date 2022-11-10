Iran FM warns Germany over new EU sanctions

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday warned Germany that Iran will respond to new EU sanctions on Iran.

"Provocative, interventionist and undiplomatic stances don't signal sophistication and wisdom," he said in a tweet addressed to German FM Annalena Baerbock.

"Undermining old ties has long-term consequences Germany can choose engagement to address shared challenges-or confrontation. Our response will be proportionate and firm."

German FM Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday announced that the EU will adopt new sanctions against Iran over the crackdown on protests in Iran.

Widespread protests erupted in Iran over the death of Jina (Mahsa) Amini, a 22-year-old Kurd from Saqqez, who died on Sept 16., a few days after her arrest by the Iranian morality police.

The AFP reported that the EU bloc had already imposed sanctions in mid-October against Iran’s “morality police” and 11 officials including the telecommunications minister.

Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported on Sunday that more than 300 people killed in Iran’s demonstrations since September 16.