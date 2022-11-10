KNC discuss situation in northeast Syria with senior US official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ethan Goldrich, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, met with representatives of the Kurdish National Council in Erbil, the US Embassy in Syria confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.

DAS Goldrich met with representatives of the Kurdish National Council to discuss developments in northern Syria, intra-Kurdish reconciliation, status of refugees and IDPs, and the ongoing ISIS threat. pic.twitter.com/reNFNJtNIn — U.S. Embassy Syria (@USEmbassySyria) November 10, 2022

"DAS Goldrich met with representatives of the Kurdish National Council to discuss developments in northern Syria, intra-Kurdish reconciliation, status of refugees and IDPs (internally displaced persons), and the ongoing ISIS threat," the US Embassy in Syria said.

KNC delegation member Ibrahim Biro told Kurdistan 24 that the KNC delegation discussed the political situation in Syria.

The US official reportedly discussed the need to implement international resolutions in Syria, the fight against terrorism and the monitoring of human right violations.

The both sides also discussed the possibility of resuming intra-Kurdish dialogue between the political parties in northeast Syria.

The KNC previously held several months of talks with its rival, the PYD-affiliated PYNK (Kurdish National Unity Parties) with US support.

However, the talks have been suspended since November 2020.

Biro also said that the KNC delegation called on the US delegation to find a solution for people to peacefully return to Afrin, Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain) and Tal Abyad, which have been occupied by Turkish-backed factions.

The KNC also warned there is increased migration to abroad from northeast Syria (Rojava) due to difficult living conditions, forced military service and the educational system.

The KNC called on the US to use their influence to solve these problems in order to stop migration.

On Wednesday, the bodies of nine Kurdish migrants returned to Kobani who in October drowned on the shores of Algeria attempting to reach Europe.