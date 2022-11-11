Iraqi PM revises former cabinet’s international treaties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mahmoud Al-Hayali, the member of Coordination Framework’s leadership, on Friday announced that recent cabinet revises all international treaties of the previous cabinet.

This revision will be under the direct supervision of Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, Al-Hayali added.

He also explained the cause of the revision, saying, “The previous cabinet made many economic treaties with Arab countries, which none of them have any benefits for Iraq. While Sudani revise all of them, some of them may get annulled.”

Read More: Iraqi lawmakers to give confidence to a new cabinet

Iraqi Parliament approved Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani’s cabinet by a large majority on October 27, 2022.