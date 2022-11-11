Politics

Iraqi PM revises former cabinet’s international treaties

“The previous cabinet made many economic treaties with Arab countries, which none of them have any benefits for Iraq. While Sudani revise all of them, some of them may get annulled.”
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani during a cabinet meeting. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mahmoud Al-Hayali, the member of Coordination Framework’s leadership, on Friday announced that recent cabinet revises all international treaties of the previous cabinet.

This revision will be under the direct supervision of Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, Al-Hayali added.

He also explained the cause of the revision, saying, “The previous cabinet made many economic treaties with Arab countries, which none of them have any benefits for Iraq. While Sudani revise all of them, some of them may get annulled.”

Iraqi Parliament approved Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani’s cabinet by a large majority on October 27, 2022.

