Syrian worker killed in an explosion in Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An explosion in one of the factories in Diyarbakır city (Bakur), southeast Turkey, killed a worker and injured another one on Saturday.

The explosion occurred in the balloon factory, caused by the excess of gas in the oven of the factory.

Recently an explosion in a coal mine in northern Turkey killed 40 people and left 11 others injured on October 14. As well as in 2014 a mine blast in Soma, Turkey killed 301 workers and 162 were injured.