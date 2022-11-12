Politics

Syrian worker killed in an explosion in Turkey

The explosion occurred in the balloon factory, caused by the excess of gas in the oven of the factory.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The aftermath of the explosion (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan24)
The aftermath of the explosion (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan24)
Turkey Diyarbakir North Kurdistan Turkey worker

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An explosion in one of the factories in Diyarbakır city (Bakur), southeast Turkey, killed a worker and injured another one on Saturday.

The explosion occurred in the balloon factory, caused by the excess of gas in the oven of the factory.

Recently an explosion in a coal mine in northern Turkey killed 40 people and left 11 others injured on October 14. As well as in 2014 a mine blast in Soma, Turkey killed 301 workers and 162 were injured.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive