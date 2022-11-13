7th international theater festival launches in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil witnessed the inauguration of the seventh International Theater Festival on Saturday, which is set to last for seven days.

At least 15 groups are set to take part in the festival.

The ultimate objective of the art event is to open new doors for Kurdish actors to be familiar with foreign theater performers, as well as improving Kurdish theater sector.

“Coexistence has a pivotal role in both art and literature, and that is why it must be taken seriously in the festival”, Farhang Ghafur, general manager of Erbil’s Directorate of Culture and Arts, told Kurdistan 24.

On the other hand, Talar Hirani, a Kurdish actress, complains about the role of women in the event.

“If we want to improve ourselves, we as women can do that well, but they [organizers of the event] must give more opportunities to women to improve themselves”.

Dr. Fazil Jaff, the head of the event’s board of judges, said that, in the end of the festival, the best actors, directors and playwrights will be awarded.

It started on November 12, 2022, and it lasts until November 18. Erbil’s Directorate of Culture and Arts directs the event.