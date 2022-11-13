Turkish drone targets car in Amude

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Sunday targeted a car in Amude, in Hasakah province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Sunday.

The Northpress Press Agency reported that three people were injured in the drone attack.

Moreover, Turkey hit villages in Manbij countryside east of Aleppo.

According to SOHR, Turkey carried out 65 drone attacks in northeast Syria since early 2022.

A total of 64 fighters and 11 children were killed in these attacks. Moreover, 107 persons were injured in these attacks.

One Nov 6, a Turkish drone killed one fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and injured two others.