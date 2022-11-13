Iraq strongly condemns Istanbul 'terrorist incident'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday expresses "its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist incident" in Istanbul.

"We share with the government and people of the Republic of Turkey, especially the families of the victims, the pain and grief at these moments, and we offer our honest and sincere condolences," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

"Mercy for martyrs, and a speedy recovery to the wounded," the statement added.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters on Friday that the Istanbul explosion was a 'terrorist attack' and killed six and injured at least 81 others (of which two were heavily injured).

He also claimed that a woman was identified that detonated the bomb in the busy streets of Istiklal in the Beyoglu Square.

Kurdish leaders, including Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also strongly condemned "the cowardly attack in Istanbul today."