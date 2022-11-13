UK Consulate-General organizes Remembrance Sunday in Erbil for victims of conflict

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom Consulate-General in Erbil organized Remembrance Sunday in Erbil to remember those who fought and died in conflict.

On Remembrance Sunday we remember those who fought and died in conflict.



104 years ago the guns of WWI fell silent, marking the end of the war. We thank colleagues from the armed forces, diplomatic missions & KRG representatives for joining us to pay tribute to the Fallen. pic.twitter.com/XCDx7BLO6t — UK in Erbil (@ukinerbil) November 13, 2022

"104 years ago the guns of WWI fell silent, marking the end of the war. We thank colleagues from the armed forces, diplomatic missions & KRG representatives for joining us to pay tribute to the Fallen," the UK Consulate-General in Erbil said in a tweet.

"Honoured to lay a wreath on behalf of the KRG at the Remembrance Day ceremony held by @ukinerbil @DavidHuntFCDO at DFR," tweeted the head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee on Sunday.

"I paid respect to the men and women in uniform who served their nation, and those who are no longer with us but their sacrifices & valour are always remembered."

Many senior Peshmerga and KRG officials attended the event. Attendees at the event were wearing Remembrance Poppies that are worn to commemorate servicemembers in several countries, including the UK.

Also last year the United Kingdom Consulate-General in Erbil hosted Remembrance Sunday.