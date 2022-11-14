Politics

Iraq must defend its sovereignty: the spokesperson of Iraqi Foreign Ministry

“We want to protect the sovereignty and security of our country."
author_image Kurdistan 24
Ahmed Sahaf, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq (Photo: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Ahmed Sahaf, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq (Photo: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Iraq Iraq Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Iran Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi government is working at a high level to resolve the issue of the violation of Iraq’s territorial sovereignty, Ahmed Sahaf, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

"We want to protect the sovereignty and security of our country. Iraq must defend its sovereignty and we invite all sides to cooperate with Iraq in that, lest the instability spreads in the region," Sahaf told Kurdistan 24 in a phone interview.

He also confirmed that, Iraqi Foreign Ministry will take serious diplomatic steps through the deputies of Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and soon the results will be seen.

Early on Monday Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone attacks against The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and Komala Toilers Party of Kurdistan in the Kurdistan region.

At least three have been killed while eight others were wounded, Kurdish officials have said.

Read More: Kurdish-Iranian opposition groups come under missile, drone attack in Kurdistan Region

The attacks were condemned by several diplomatic missions in Iraq.

Read More: Iran fresh attacks on Kurdistan Region draw international condemnation

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive