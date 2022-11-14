Iraq must defend its sovereignty: the spokesperson of Iraqi Foreign Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi government is working at a high level to resolve the issue of the violation of Iraq’s territorial sovereignty, Ahmed Sahaf, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

"We want to protect the sovereignty and security of our country. Iraq must defend its sovereignty and we invite all sides to cooperate with Iraq in that, lest the instability spreads in the region," Sahaf told Kurdistan 24 in a phone interview.

He also confirmed that, Iraqi Foreign Ministry will take serious diplomatic steps through the deputies of Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and soon the results will be seen.

Early on Monday Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone attacks against The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and Komala Toilers Party of Kurdistan in the Kurdistan region.

At least three have been killed while eight others were wounded, Kurdish officials have said.

Read More: Kurdish-Iranian opposition groups come under missile, drone attack in Kurdistan Region

The attacks were condemned by several diplomatic missions in Iraq.

Read More: Iran fresh attacks on Kurdistan Region draw international condemnation