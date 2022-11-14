Iraqi PM meets top Peshmerga delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Monday met with Peshmerga Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Issa Aziz.

Sudani appreciates the role of Peshmerga forces in combating and defeating terrorist groups, especially Islamic State (ISIS) in the meeting, the press office of the Prime Minister announced in a statement.

The Iraqi PM also stressed the unity and coordination between Iraqi forces in overcoming obstacles and challenges in the country.

On the other hand, the Peshmerga delegation congratulated Sudani on his designation as Prime Minister and acknowledged his role in bringing stability in the country.

Sudani, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Iraq, confirmed the implementation of his cabinet’s agenda in supporting Iraqi security forces and bringing about security and stability in the region.