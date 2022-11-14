Iraqi Foreign Minister condemns Iran’s attacks on Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fuad Hussein, Iraqi Foreign Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister, condemns Iran’s missile and drone attacks on Kurdistan Region on Monday.

Ahmed Sahaf, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Kurdistan 24 that Fuad Hussein was contacted by his counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, where Hussein condemns Iran’s attacks and considers it a violation of the territorial sovereignty of Iraq.

Iraqi Foreign Minister confirmed bilateral coordination between the two countries to end the conflicts, as well as resorting to dialogues to solve their issues.

Early on Monday Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone attacks against The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Komala Toilers Party of Kurdistan in the Kurdistan region.

At least three have been killed while eight others were wounded, Kurdish officials have said.

The attacks were condemned by several diplomatic missions in Iraq.

