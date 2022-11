ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Roughly two million and five hundred thousand tourists visited Erbil since January, announced on Monday.

445 thousand eighty-five of the tourists were from outside Iraq, according to Erbil’s General Directorate of Tourism.

The number of tourists is expected to raise by the end of the year.

Nearly two million tourists visited Erbil last year.

