KRG’s Foreign Relations heads calls for immediate stop to Iran’s attacks

“The Iraqi government must adopt a firm position and dialogue should replace violence to address all the concerns."
safeen Dizayee, Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Foreign Relations Department on Monday condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

He underlined that the attacks are a "violation of sovereignty and integrity of Kurdistan and must stop."

“(The Iraqi Government must adopt a firm position and dialogue should replace violence to address all the concerns. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families and the injured,” Dizayee tweeted.

Early on Monday Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone attacks against the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Komala Toilers Party of Kurdistan in the Kurdistan region.

At least three have been killed while eight others were wounded, Kurdish officials have said.

The attacks were condemned by several diplomatic missions in Iraq.

