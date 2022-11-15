President Barzani receives Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Tuesday met with President Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Pirmam to discuss the new Iraqi government strategy.

Both sides discussed the political situation in the region and reaffirmed their support for implementing new cabinets’ agendas, according to the announcement of Barzani Headquarters.

They also stressed the relations between Iraq and the international community and highlighted that rival political parties must resort to dialogue to resolve their disputes, the announcement added.

