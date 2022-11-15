Politics

PM Barzani receives Iraqi President

Prime Minister Barzani receives Iraqi President (Photo: Kurdistan Regional Government)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Abdul Latif Rashid, President of Iraq, meets Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed the political situation in Iraq and resolving the disputes between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government of Iraq by implementing the constitution and within the framework of the new cabinets’ agendas. They also emphasized that Kurdistan Region sends a top delegation to Baghdad to discuss the issues with Iraqi officials.

Security, instability, and protecting the sovereignty of Iraq are one of the topics of their discussion.

