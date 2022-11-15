Politics

PM Masrour Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad dialogue with Iraqi President


Prime Minister Barzani receives Iraqi President (Photo: Kurdistan Regional Government)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Abdul Latif Rashid, President of Iraq, meets Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region on Tuesday to discuss ways to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

During the meeting, they discussed the political situation in Iraq and ways to solve the disputes between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government of Iraq by implementing the constitution within the framework of the new cabinets’ agendas.

"We’re committed to dialogue; the 17-year-old disputes must end," PM Masrour Barzani tweeted.

"To that end, a team will be in Baghdad to negotiate — in the spirit of true partnership and based on the Constitution," he added.

Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Foreign Relations Department, in a tweet said that during the meeting the "current political developments in Iraq and the region, importance of resolving Erbil-Baghdad outstanding issues based on the Constitution plus preserving Iraq's security, stability and sovereignty were discussed."

