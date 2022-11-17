PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad dialogue with US Ambassador in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with the US Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski in Duhok and discussed the disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

During the meeting they discussed the issues between Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraqi Federal Government and how to resolve their issues.

“The Prime Minister noted that a delegation from his government is ready to be dispatched to Baghdad to negotiate the issues and to find solutions within the framework of the constitution,” the PM’s press office said in a statement.

Moreover, they also discussed “strengthening of the already strong relationship between the US and the Kurdistan Region.”

Romanowski in a tweet on Thursday she discussed with PM Masrour Barzani “to talk about how Erbil and Baghdad can work together to deliver results for the Iraqi people.”

“Unity among the parties in IKR is key, including on budget and oil and gas negotiations. Time to build more trust and take decisive action.”

Moreover, she thanked the American University of Duhok and the 3rd Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS) for gathering Iraqi and Kurdish leaders in Duhok. “I welcome the hard conversations on how IKR (Kurdistan Region) and Baghdad can come together on a budget, oil and gas, and combatting the #climatecrisis,” she said.

PM Masrour Barzani during the MEPS forum also underlined that the KRG need to confident that this relationship [between federal and Kurdistan Regional Government] will improve. And the federal government will comply and honor the agreement that they have with us.”

He also said the KRG needs to work together with Baghdad “to write a new hydrocarbon law.”