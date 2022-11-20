One Turkish soldier injured in a rocket fire near Syrian border

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Anadolu Agency announced on Sunday that one Turkish soldier killed and 2 special operations police injured in an attack near Turkey-Syrian border.

#URGENT 1 Turkish soldier, 2 special operations police injured after rockets fired into Kilis near border gate with northern Syria, according to initial reports pic.twitter.com/tKwPb6u34y — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) November 20, 2022

Last night Turkey lanuched air strikes in Syria and Iraq, killing many civilians in the attack.

The SDF earlier today said they would respond to the Turkish aerial attacks that killed 11 civilians and 9 SDF fighters.

