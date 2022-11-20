Security

One Turkish soldier injured in a rocket fire near Syrian border

The SDF earlier today said they would respond to the Turkish aerial attacks that killed 11 civilians and 9 SDF fighters.
People inspect a site damaged by Turkish airstrikes that hit an electricity station in the village of Taql Baql, in Hasakeh province, Syria, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo: AP /Baderkhan Ahmad)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Anadolu Agency announced on Sunday that one Turkish soldier killed and 2 special operations police injured in an attack near Turkey-Syrian border.

Read More: 11 civilians killed in Turkish airstrikes: SDF

Last night Turkey lanuched air strikes in Syria and Iraq, killing many civilians in the attack.

The SDF earlier today said they would respond to the Turkish aerial attacks that killed 11 civilians and 9 SDF fighters.

