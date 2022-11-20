Iraqi Foreign Minister meets top US delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs meets the top US delegation on the sidelines of the IISS Manama Dialogue.

The American delegation consists of High US officials: Brett H. McGurk, the National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Barbara A. Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Gershom Sacks, National Security Council Policy Adviser, Roland McKay, Director of Gulf Affairs at the National Security Council and David Maher, Political Officer at the US Embassy in Manama.

The main topics that were discussed in the meeting are: strengthening ties between Iraq and US, preserving the security stability and sovereignty of Iraq, resolving economic and climate issues, and combating ISIS militants.

Hussein, who is also Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq, reaffirmed in the meeting that Iraqi soil will not be used as a passageway to jeopardize the security of Iraq's neighboring countries.

John Bolton, a former US National Security Adviser, previously said, “weapons entering Iran from Iraqi Kurdistan.” The claim was denied by Kurdistan Regional Government.

IISS Manama Dialogue is an annual forum for government ministers and policymakers, academics, opinion-forming, and business communities, to debate the Middle East's policy, defense, and security issues.