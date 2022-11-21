PM Barzani receives new Danish envoy to Iraq  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received Denmark’s newly inaugurated Ambassador to Iraq Christian Thorning, according to a statement.

Barzani received the Scandinavian diplomat in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral relations between Erbil and Copenhagen as well as the diplomatic mission’s affairs in the country.

The premier congratulated the new envoy, wishing him success in his new endeavor. Ambassador Thorning was inaugurated in early September 2022.

He also expressed the Kurdish region’s willingness to develop relations with the Nordic country.

The diplomat thanked the Kurdish authorities for their excellent cooperation with his mission in the country, stressing the significance of the Kurdistan Region’s position in Iraq and the region, according to the statement.

The ongoing Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reform programs as well as the importance of protecting the Region’s stability and security were addressed.