Alleged Turkish drone strike kills SDF fighter near Amude

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike has killed a fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near Amude, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

SOHR said a Turkish drone carried out four airstrikes, one in the Daiki village and the other near Belsan Park near Mariti village in the western countryside of Amuda, north of Al-Hasakah province.

The while local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) said planes targeted a village in Amude.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday threatened with a new Turkish military operation in Syria, after a strike alledgedly from Syrian territory killed three people in the border town of Karkamis.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Moreover, on Sunday 1 Turkish soldier, 2 special operations police injured after rockets from Syria were fired into Kilis near border gate.

The Kurdish Afrin Liberation Forces (HRE) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The HRE attack came after Turkey ocarried out air strikes against in northern Syria and Iraq claiming it was a retaliation for a bomb attack in Istanbul on Nov 13.

SDF officials say at least 11 civilians were killed in the Turkish airstrikes in Syria. Moreover, a number of SDF fighters and Syrian soldiers were killed. SOHR said a total of 35 people were killed.

While Turkey blamed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) for the Istanbul attack, the SDF, YPG and PKK have denied involvement.