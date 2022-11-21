Italian Consulate event showcases Italian cuisine and benefit of Mediterranean diet

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Italian Consulate on Sunday organized the 7th Annual Week of Italian Cuisine in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil to promote Italian food, products and healthy benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

The yearly event showcased Italy and the Italian taste in the world. This year the theme for the 7th edition is “Conviviality, Sustainability and Innovation: The Ingredients of Italian Cuisine for the Health of Individuals and the Protection of the Planet.”

“This is the seventh edition of the week of Italian Cuisine in the world, promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,” Italy’s Consul in Erbil Michele Camerota told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday. “So it is a worldwide event, and Italian Embassies and Consulates organize events to promote our cuisine and our way of life.”

“Our cuisine is not just a matter of taste,” he added. “For us, it's important in terms of foreign policy and the agro-industry is a pillar of our economy and export as well as the data clearly show that there is a growing number of tourists traveling to Italy to experience our eno-gastronomy tradition” he said.

“We strongly believe that the Mediterranean diet is something very healthy for individuals and we support a specific system of labeling aimed at informing the consumers on what they eat. So the purpose of this event is not only to promote our culture of food, witnessed by the passion and dedication of our farmers and enterprises, but also to promote a healthy way of life.”

Moreover, the Italian Consul Camerota added that they hope to organize this event every year, and also organize specific courses involving schools and local operators to promote healthy food.

“Because again, the aim is not only to promote Italian brands, but also to promote a good quality of life, given also that Italy is one of the country with the highest life-expectancy in the world”.

In the meantime, the Consul anticipated that a similar event is scheduled to take place in Sulaymaniyah next Thursday.

The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations (DFR), Safeen Dizayee, in a tweet added that it was a pleasure to attend the "special event celebrating the 7th Annual Week of Italian Cuisine, hosted by @ItalyinKRI Consul Michele Camerota.”

“Thank you for the wonderful night, sharing interesting Italian culture and delicious cuisine with us. Lets have more of such social events.”

Moreover, Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy, Dr. Dindar Zebari, in a tweet said that “Italian cuisine is globally known for its taste.”

“(I) had the privilege to experience Italian culinary culture that is distinguished by its excellence and resilience throughout centuries,” he concluded.