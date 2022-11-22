PM Masrour Barzani chairs special meeting on gas tank explosions in KRI

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday chaired an ad hoc meeting in Erbil regarding the gas tank explosions that had occurred in the region in less than a week.

The ministers of natural resources, interior, health, and higher education and education took part in the meeting.

The premier ordered the halt of using liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in all private and public places until the government's "serious" investigations and review of the energy systems are concluded, according to a statement from the government.

Barzani praised the "sacrifice" of the members of Duhok's emergency police, three of whom were killed in the incident while rescuing the victims.

One of the police members who died in the incident was Major Ali Barwari, the deputy head of the emergency police of the province.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

Duhok’s deadly explosion comes less than a week after another incident in Sulaimani province, in which at least 15 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded.

Killing at least five people and wounding 30 others, the Duhok’s explosion took place at a bakery. A student dormitory was at the same building, which was evacuated when its residents sensed the leakage.

Three members of the police force are among the casualties.

Barzani ordered the halt of using natural gas across the provinces after the deadly incident in Duhok.

Duhok province announced a two-mourning to honor the victims of the blast.

Tightening safety standards have become a subject of public debate since last week across Iraq’s Kurdish region.

This report was updated at 12:40 Erbil time to add the results of the meeting Barzani held with relevant authorities.