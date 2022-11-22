President Nechirvan Barzani and President Abdulatif Rashid discuss lingering challenges in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday met in Baghdad with the President of Iraq, Dr. Abdullatif Rashid to discuss ongoing challenges in Iraq.

In the meeting, the dire situation of Iraqi refugees in the camps was discussed, highlighting the importance of cooperation among all sides to improve the living conditions in refugees camps across the country and the safe return of the refugees to their homes, a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency read.

In the meeting, Iraq’s relations with neighboring countries were discussed based on respect and mutual interests. They also emphasized cooperation and unity to protect Iraq’s stability and sovereignty.

Moreover, the continued threats of ISIS militants were discussed. “Both sides agreed on the importance of cooperation between all security forces, Peshmerga, and the army to eliminate terrorists and to protect the life and homes of citizens,” the Kurdistan Presidency said.

Moreover, the meeting also focused on the Erbil- Baghdad disputes on oil, gas, and the budget. During the meeting, both sides emphasized the need to hold a constructive dialogue.

“It was underlined that the pending laws should be approved in the Council of Representatives as soon as it is possible towards a solution according to the constitution which guarantees the rights, social justice, and equality among all Iraqi communities,” the readout said.

Earlier President Barzani earlier today met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani before meeting with his counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid.

Moreover, President Barzani also met today with Hadi Al-Amiri, the head of Al-Fateh Alliance in Baghdad, former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, President of Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq Judge Faiq Zidan in Baghdad, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammed Tamim, and lawmakers from Sovereignty Coalition.

He is expected to meet more senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad to discuss cooperation between Erbil and Iraq.

This is the first official visit of the Kurdish president to Baghdad following the inauguration of the new government in October.