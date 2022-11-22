US ambassador to Iraq decries recent Iranian attacks on Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Alina L. Romanowski, United States ambassador to Iraq on Tuesday calls renewed Iranian attacks an “Iranian violation of Iraq’s territorial integrity.”

“These near daily attacks on the IKR (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) are not what the Iraqi people deserve or expect from a neighbor & only serve to undermine Iraq’s stability, security, & sovereignty,” Romanowski wrote in her Tweet.

Another day, another blatant Iranian violation of #Iraq’s territorial integrity. These near daily attacks on the #IKR are not what the Iraqi people deserve or expect from a neighbor & only serve to undermine Iraq’s stability, security, & sovereignty. — Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski (@USAmbIraq) November 22, 2022

Earlier today the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) called on Iran to stop its attacks on Iraq.

On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) headquarters was bombarded with missiles in Pirde, south of Erbil province, a local source told Kurdistan 24. The attack didn't cause any casualties.