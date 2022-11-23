PM Barzani receives a formal letter from UK Prime Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, sent a formal letter to his counterpart Masrour Barzani on Wednesday.

In the letter, Sunak reaffirmed that the UK has a long-standing relationship with the Kurdistan Region. “I’m pleased that our historic relationship is stronger than ever today, we have many common values and areas of cooperation, committed to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region as part of a strong and united Iraq.”

The British Prime Minister reiterates in his letter the importance of developing relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UK, especially in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, and digitalization of government services.

Sunak concluded the letter by showing his willingness to work with Barzani, “looking forward to working with you during my term as United Kingdom's Prime Minister.”

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in October congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the new UK Prime Minister.