Security

Senior SDF advisor allegedly heavily injured in Turkish drone strike: SOHR

Rezan Gulo, a senior advisor of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was allegedly injured in a Turkish drone attack in Qamishlo.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Aftermath of a Turkish drone strike in Qamishlo, Nov. 23 (Photo: SOHR)
Aftermath of a Turkish drone strike in Qamishlo, Nov. 23 (Photo: SOHR)
Syria SDF northeast Syria drone attacks in Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reports on Wednesday that Rezan Gulo, a senior advisor of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was allegedly heavily injured in a Turkish drone attack in Qamishlo.

His driver was reportedly killed in the attack, while two others (including Rezan Gulo) were injured.

The SOHR report added that Rezan Gulo was heavily injured and that he previously survived several attacks.

So far, the SDF or the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria have not confirmed the SOHR report.

Previously Gulo served as the Jazira Defense Council Co-Chair.

On Nov. 9, a Turkish drone killing three people from of Rezan Gulo's family in Qamishlo's Hilêliye neighbourhood, including the 70-year-old Yousif Gulo.

Turkey has stepped up attacks on 20 November 2022, when the Turkish Air Force launched Operation Claw-Sword.

SOHR said that since then Turkey has carried out 18 drone strikes in mostly the Hasakah province. Just one out of 1 of 18 drone strikes was carried out in the Aleppo province.

Turkey has also threatened to launch a ground invasion.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive