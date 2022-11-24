Senior SDF advisor allegedly heavily injured in Turkish drone strike: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reports on Wednesday that Rezan Gulo, a senior advisor of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was allegedly heavily injured in a Turkish drone attack in Qamishlo.

His driver was reportedly killed in the attack, while two others (including Rezan Gulo) were injured.

The SOHR report added that Rezan Gulo was heavily injured and that he previously survived several attacks.

So far, the SDF or the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria have not confirmed the SOHR report.

Today, Qamishlo residents protested yesterday's murder of 3 civilians in the Hilêliye neighbourhood. All victims were relatives of SDF General Command Advisor Rezan Gulo (pictured below), who was not present when the attack happened. pic.twitter.com/6pLdpCqk64 — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) November 10, 2021

Previously Gulo served as the Jazira Defense Council Co-Chair.

On Nov. 9, a Turkish drone killing three people from of Rezan Gulo's family in Qamishlo's Hilêliye neighbourhood, including the 70-year-old Yousif Gulo.

Turkey has stepped up attacks on 20 November 2022, when the Turkish Air Force launched Operation Claw-Sword.

SOHR said that since then Turkey has carried out 18 drone strikes in mostly the Hasakah province. Just one out of 1 of 18 drone strikes was carried out in the Aleppo province.

Turkey has also threatened to launch a ground invasion.