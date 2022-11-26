Coalition forces in Syria come under rocket attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The international coalition against the so-called ISIS was attacked by two rockets late Friday afternoon in northeastern Syria’s town of Al-Shadadi, according to a statement.

The US patrol base was attacked by twin rockets at 10:31 p.m. local time, without causing material damages or causalities, a statement from the US Central Command read.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) visited the launch site and found another “unfired rocket,” the statement added.

“Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region," Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesperson of the US regional military command, said.

The attack comes amid intense Turkish aerial bombardments of alleged SDF targets in northeast Syria, rising the fear of another incursion into the enclave.

Blaming the Kurdish leadership in Syria for Istanbul’s Nov. 13 blast, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a cross-border ground operation against the US-supported forces. The NATO member invaded the overwhelmingly-Kurdish city of Afrin in 2018.

The SDF has categorically denied the Turkish allegation.