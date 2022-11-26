KRG’s top delegation to visit the United Kingdom

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) visits the United Kingdom on an official invitation from the UK Secretary of State and the British Prime Minister's Special Representative for Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, according to a statement.

The delegation was invited to attend the conference of the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) in London, which will be held on November 28-29, a statement from the KRG Office of Coordinator for International Advocacy (OCIA) read.

“The Conference will bring together approximately 800 delegates including Foreign Ministers, elected officials, policy makers, civil society and survivors,” the statement added.

The women and girls who survived ISIS captivity, the post-conflict traumas of the Yezidi women, and the ongoing efforts to prosecute ISIS terrorists in collaboration with the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'sh (ISIS) will be the main topics of discussion in the conference, according to the statement.